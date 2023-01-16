FRENCHVILLE — Troy Hess of Frenchville, Clearfield County, shipped off to the U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 19, 2022.
Hess will go through the 7.5 weeks of Air Force Basic Training, which is designed to challenge people both mentally and physically, learn the basics of Air Force life and condition them for the requirements needed to graduate.
As Hess continues to go through his training, he has already gained college credits towards an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice and has received a guaranteed paycheck, which comes twice a month.
After Basic Training, Hess will be attending technical training for Security Forces, which are the ground combat force and military police service of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. An important part of protecting the U.S. is ensuring the safety of the people, property and resources on every Air Force base. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it’s the job of Security Forces to protect, defend and fight. They are responsible for missile security, defending air bases around the globe, law enforcement on those bases, combat arms and handling military working dogs. It takes a combination of mental and physical toughness.
Those interested in becoming an Airman can contact Sgt. Kevin Hollander in DuBois at 814-591-3604.