CLEARFIELD — The Tussey Mountain Moonshiners will be presenting a free concert at CAST, located at 112 E. Locust St. in Clearfield, on Saturday, October 9 at 2 p.m. as part of the Downtown Fall Festival.
Winners of the 2010 DelFest Bluegrass Band Competition, the Tussey Mountain Moonshiners hail from Central Pennsylvania, honoring the bluegrass traditions of the region. Their musical style ranges from traditional to Americana, with a dash of old time, and includes a captivating mix of unique, original songs. Their on-stage chemistry, amplified by the fun and strong connection they have with their audience, makes a Moonshiners show an experience not to be missed!
Bluegrass Unlimited said this about their debut album, I’m Going Home, “The Tussey Mountain Moonshiners exude rich talent, enthusiasm, energy and a wide knowledge of string music… Every single cut proves enjoyable... With admirably equal skill, authenticity and enthusiasm, the Tussey Mountain Moonshiners... move from bluegrass to old-time to folk/Americana.”
Visit www.TusseyMountainMoonshiners.com or www.ClearfieldArts.org for more information.