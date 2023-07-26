ST MARYS — Thirty tweens had the opportunity to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) to the fullest July 17-20 during this year’s Summer STEM Innovators Camp.
The camp was coordinated by the Community Education Center DISCOVER partnership and sponsored by Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs, and the PMMI (Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute) Education and Training Foundation.
The week started out with guests Natalie Aiello from PSU Extension 4H and Victoria Challingsworth from the Elk County Conservation District. Together, they taught us about invasive species and helped us build our own spotted lantern fly traps.
John Brennan and Johnny Williams from Penn State DuBois taught attendees about the Engineering Design Process for a spotted lanternfly egg mass collector. On day two, everyone took a trip to Penn State DuBois, where they were given a tour of the campus and its entrepreneurship, 3D printing and alternate and virtual reality activities. Part of the day was spent constructing an air car out of a soda bottle and racing them to see who’s was fastest.
Wednesday kicked off with tours of PC Systems and American Axel Manufacturing in Rigdway, where Nick Skok taught everyone how to code a robot. The afternoon was spent studying buoyancy and hydraulics (a.k.a. going swimming at the St. Marys Community Pool).
Greg Macer from Seneca Highlands IU9 then helped everyone make their own Rube Goldberg machines on Thursday. Kaitlyn Goode and Alayna Pesce from the Community Education Center rounded out the week with some mini STEM challenges, like stacking cups using only a rubber band and yarn and the human knot.