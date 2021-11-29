DuBOIS — Christopher Uhl, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Edinboro University. His field of study is nursing.
Uhl, is a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Reynoldsville. At Central, Uhl was vice president of the National Honor Society.
Uhl was a member of the Journalism Club, served as Senior Class Play videographer and assisted with Relay for Life. He was an altar server for his church. Uhl has also played the bagpipes for various events.
Uhl completed FEMA courses and CPR and AED with Basic First Aid Certification. He also participated in Camp Exploration.
Uhl graduated from Central with 16 college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College and the Dale Carnegie Course.
Uhl received the President’s Excellence Scholarship Award from Edinboro University and the DuBois Catholic School Citizenship Scholarship. He also received the Graduation Honors Excellence in Technology Award.
Uhl is the son of George and Deborah Uhl, DuBois.