DuBOIS — Upcoming blood drives are being held in Clearfield and Jefferson counties. The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing, critical need for blood, and kick off the autumn season with a donation.
Patients are relying on the kindness of blood and platelet donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the “Blood Donor Skill” on any Alexa Echo device.
As a “Thank you,” those who donate Sept. 3-7 will receive a new 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug. Donors who come to give throughout the month of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #TackleTheNeed to share their new looks and invite others to give.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15:
Clearfield
- Sept. 3, 2021 from noon-5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St.
- Sept. 13, 2021 from 1-6:30 p.m., VFW Post #1785, 1145 Industrial Park Road
DuBois
- Sept. 7, 2021 from 1-6 p.m., DuBois YMCA on Parkway Drive
Brookville
Sept. 15 from 1-6 p.m., Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company, 6847 Rt. 28