With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
The following are upcoming blood drives in Clearfield and Jefferson counties:
DuBois
Nov. 2, 2021 from 1-6:30 p.m., DuBois YMCA on Parkway Drive
Nov. 9, 2021 from 1-7 p.m., Best Western Conference Center, 82 North Park Place
Clearfield
Nov. 5, 2021 from noon-5:30 p.m.: Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St.
Nov. 8, 2021 from 1-6:30 p.m., VFW Post #1785, 1145 Indstrial Park Road
Nov. 19, 2021 from noon-5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St.
Houtzdale
Nov. 10, 2021 from 1-6:30 p.m., Christ the King Parish Center, 123 Good St.
Brookville
Nov. 12, 2021 from noon-6 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 S. White St.
Punxsutawney
Nov. 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Mahoning St.