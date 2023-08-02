COOKSBURG — The following are upcoming programs being held at Cook Forest State Park.
Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
”Discovering Unique Attributes of Our Local Creeks”
There are incredible places to explore along the Clarion and Allegheny River watersheds that hold wonderful scenic beauty, historic archaeological sites, and seldom-viewed animals. Attendees will leave the park office, where they will be car-pooling potentially dozens of miles to some of these areas. This will include long, energetic and difficult hikes through steep and muddy terrain. Things to possibly see along the way include huge conglomerate boulders, scenic vistas, rock outcrops, and seldom seen herps. Bring good hiking boots, a walking stick and plenty of water.
Friday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m.
”Fire Tower/Seneca Point Historical Tour”
Bring binoculars and meet at the fire tower parking lot for a historical interpretive tour of the fire tower and Seneca Point, led by DCNR Conservation Volunteer Greg Burns. Learn about local logging history, observe Indian sign, and take a breathtaking view from the top of the Fire Tower.
Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m.
”Friends of Cook Forest: Meteor Shower and Stargazing”
Meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to learn about the constellations and watch the Perseid Meteors put on their annual show. Attendees should bring a chair and flashlight and are urged to download the free app, SKYVIEW, on their cell phones. Rain or heavy cloud cover date is Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.
”River Otters”
Bring river sneakers, swimsuits, and snorkels to the River Cabins playground parking lot, where staff will drive to local streams and rivers to search for and identify hard-to-find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult.