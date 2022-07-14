SCRANTON — Lauren P. Usaitis of DuBois was among 10 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2022 who have committed to post-graduation long-term service projects with nonprofit organizations and underserved populations.
Their service begins this summer at programs run by the Jesuit Volunteer Corps and other organizations.
Usaitis will serve as an after school and teen programs coordinator at Girls in the Game in Chicago, Illinois, as part of the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. Usaitis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.