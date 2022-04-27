BLUFFTON, SC — University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Hannah Merchant is one of a select group of student production assistants gaining real-world experience on the television show “By The River.” Merchant, who is from Big Run, Pa., is a senior who will graduate in May 2022 with a B.A. in Communication Studies. As part of this co-production by South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV) and USCB, she has worked as a promotional producer.
The show is a love letter to Southern writing that is in its fourth season locally and first season nationally, “By The River” features Southern authors and poets in in-depth interviews about their creative processes, writing careers, and advice to young authors. The production crew consists primarily of USCB students under the direction of Dr. Caroline E. Sawyer, associate professor of Communication Studies at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. In this literature-focused series hosted by Holly Bounds Jackson, each 30-minute episode highlights Southern culture and heritage.
“I am thankful for the education and opportunities that have come my way because of USCB. Working on ‘By The River’ has not only given me the hands-on experience that employers are looking for, but also the confidence to pursue my career goals.”
Merchant has worked on the promotional content for the show, including social media posts, press releases, and the show’s blog.
Since its first episode aired in 2018, “By The River” has received many accolades including a Communicator Award of Excellence in the Television Cultural category, the Communicator Award of Distinction in the Television Interview category, Silver Telly in the Cultural Series Category, and Bronze Telly in the Set Design Category. Recently, it was awarded a Silver Anthem Award from the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences in the category of Education, Art, & Culture –Special Projects. The show began being broadcast nationally on public television affiliates via American Public Television on April 1.
USCB is the fastest growing four-year institution within the University of South Carolina System. It offers 20 baccalaureate degrees on three campuses- Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island. Its 2,000 students hail from multiple states and more than a dozen international locations. Its award-winning faculty of scholars and professionals is committed to undergraduate teaching and research in small-class settings. USCB is ranked among the top 10 regional public colleges in the South. The Lowcountry is an exceptional place to learn and live- it’s a dynamic, vibrant setting amid picturesque coastal barrier islands.