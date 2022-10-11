BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District will host a Veterans Parade at Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11.
Veterans and families are invited to participate in a parade no later than 9 a.m. that day, with departure at 9:30 a.m.
The parade will be traveling down Pickering, Main, Valley and Jenks streets. It will enter Hickory Grove Elementary School and proceed through school grounds before exiting out the main entrance.
Businesses and residents along the route are encouraged to decorate their storefront or homes to show support. The public is also invited to stand along the route.
With questions, contact Jena Bish at jbish@basd.us or Patty Weaver at pweaver@basd.us.
The rain date will be Monday, Nov. 14.