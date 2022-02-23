DuBOIS — Tickets are still available for the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813's Wild Game Feast. Join them on Saturday, March 5, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and dinner starting at 5:30 p.m.
An auction and raffles will be held. A Veterans Tribute Henry .22 rifle will be given away to a veteran. Proceeds will benefit local veteran and youth outdoor activities as well as scholarships the post is giving to four seniors from local high schools.
Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up; $10 for ages 12 and under.
Please call 814-541-9077 for tickets or more information.