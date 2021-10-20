The Vietnam Veterans of America, Bucktail Chapter 720, recently awarded seven $1,000 scholarships to students from several area high schools.
Duey Geitner, president and chairman of the scholarship program, apologized for not being able to have a formal presentation of the scholarships during the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the scholarship program had to be handled in a different and safe manner. All of the winners received their awards by mail.
This winners of this year’s scholarship program were:
- Michele Bauer, a 2017 graduate from St. Marys Area High School. This is the fifth consecutive year that Bauer has received the scholarship. All students can apply and reapply for this scholarship as long as they are attending a college. Bauer is attending NOVA University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She has a bachelor of science degree in finance and is expecting her degree from Georgia Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School in 2023.
- Dylan Guisto, a 2020 graduate of Cameron County High School. He is attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in business.
- Haylee Zimmerman, a 2020 graduate from Johnsonburg Area High School. She is attending the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in pre-med.
- Rachel Aravich, a 2020 graduate from DuBois Central Catholic High School. She is attending Slippery Rock University, majoring in secondary education –social studies and special education.
- Kevin Hamby, a 2019 graduate of DuBois Area High School. He is currently attending Grove City College, majoring in computer science. This is the second time he has received this scholarship.
- Nathan Steis, a 2015 graduate from Ridgway Area High School. This is the fourth time Steis has received this scholarship. He is currently attending Penn State University in Erie and majoring in marketing.
- Austin Geitner, a 2020 graduate from Ridgway Area High School. He is attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania and will be joining the National Guards. He will be majoring in sports administration.
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Bucktail Chapter 720, wants to thank all 21 of the applicants who submitted applications for this scholarship. All materials were excellent and it was very difficult for the eight judges to determine the seven winners. The chapter encourages all applicants to reapply again next year. The 2022 scholarship packets will be available at their school counselor’s office by Jan. 1.