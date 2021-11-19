REYNOLDSVILLE — Paradise Community United Church of Christ members are busy recreating the little town of Bethlehem, and would like to welcome the public to take A Walk Through Bethlehem on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m.
Bring the children to see the manger and the live nativity, the shepherds, kings and live animals. Register with the Census taker as Mary and Joseph did, hear the angel choir and stroll at your own pace through the “streets” of Bethlehem and talk to the shop keepers. Become part of the story that is the true meaning of Christmas.
It is held indoors and includes stairways. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted and will benefit local families in need. It is located at The Paradise Community United Church of Christ’s Youth Center Building at 4336 Big Run Prescotville Road, Reynoldsville.