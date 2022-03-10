UNIVERSITY PARK — Crime prevention through environmental design will be the focus of a web-based seminar offered by Penn State Extension at noon March 16.
Presenting the 75-minute webinar will be Harmony Fierke-Gmazel, with Michigan State University Extension and the American Institute of Certified Planners.
Crime prevention through environmental design suggests that the design of buildings, landscaping and outdoor environments either can encourage or discourage crime. The approach is aimed at minimizing crime by reducing criminal opportunity and fostering positive social interaction.
“The proper design and effective use of the built environment can lead to a reduction in the fear of crime and the incidence of crime and improve the quality of life,” Fierke-Gmazel said. “Crime prevention through environmental design is a planning process that adds depth and data to any community-centered project.”
This webinar will cover the planning and engagement process and highlight successful case studies. Organizers note that the approach can help address social, racial and economic inequities.
“Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design” is the third webinar in the monthly Penn State Extension Winter/Spring 2022 Land-Use Webinar Series that runs through May. The series informs municipal elected and appointed officials, planners, landowners, farmers, and community organizations about land-use issues and decisions in their communities.
Other topics and dates in the webinar series include the following:
- Jan. 19: “Traditional Neighborhood Development: Planning Walkable and Connected Communities.”
- Feb. 16: “COVID-19 and Residential Property Sales in Rural Pennsylvania.”
- April 20: “NRCS and USDA RD: Funders That Planners, Municipal Officials and Other Community Leaders Should Know Well.”
- May 18: “How Do Agricultural Practices Relate to Planning in Pennsylvania?”
All programs will be recorded and available for future viewing.
The cost of the webinar series is $50 for all five sessions, or $95 for all five sessions for those who want to receive AICP certification-maintenance credits from the American Planning Association. The cost also is $95 for all five sessions for professional engineers needing PDH credits.
In addition, registered landscape architects can receive continuing-education credits for a fee of $65.
For anyone interested in a particular topic from the series, individual session registration is available for a fee of $15 per session.
For more information, contact Peter Wulfhorst at 570-296-3400 or by email at ptw3@psu.edu. To register for the webinars, visit the Penn State Extension website.