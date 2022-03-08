UNIVERSITY PARK — A free web-based seminar for animal-rescue groups and similar organizations to teach them about state and federal regulations for farm animals will be offered by Penn State Extension from noon to 1 p.m. March 29.
Melanie Barkley, senior extension educator, invites sheep and goat producers and other agriculture industries to the online presentation, “Pennsylvania Farm Animal Regulations for Rescue Groups and Other Organizations.”
“Animal disease traceability is critical for state and federal agencies to identify where diseases originate and prevent the spread of diseases that can be harmful to the livestock and horse industries,” she said.
During the presentation, representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will share information on state and federal regulations that impact animal disease traceability and where to go for more information.
There is no cost to attend the webinar. Registration is requested by March 29. Participants will receive the webinar address in their confirmation email, and call-in information will be provided to anyone without access to a computer and internet.
To register for the webinar, call 877-345-0691 or visit the Penn State Extension website (https://psu.ag/3tr6xrk). For more information about the webinar, contact Barkley at 814-623-4800 or meh7@psu.edu.
