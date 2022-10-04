GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks, 1921 Bilger's Rocks Road, Grampian, will be hosting their last monthly Flea Market, Craft Show and Yard Sale for the 2022 season from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Vendors will be showcasing their wares. There will be a lot of flea market items to look at and buy.
It is not too late to sign up as a vendor for the market, please call 814-236-3597 to reserve a $10 space.
New this month, the Association is proud to announce “The Ice House Café Food truck” from Clearfield will be on site.
The Association is happy to announce that the Rocks will be one of the check points for the annual "Stomp Out Cancer Jeep Rally" that will be in the park during the afternoon. This is an outside event.