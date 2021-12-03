BENEZETTE — The following weekend programs are scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.
Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. – Elk Country Ornaments
Christmas is upon us.Join us and let your creativity shine as we work on some fun Christmas crafts.
Dec. 5 at p.m. – Elk Basics
Join our Conservation Education staff as we learn all about out Pennsylvania elk herd. How did they get here? Have we always had elk? How many are there and where are they? Find out all this and more during our program!
Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. – Fishers
Learn about this unique and elusive animal’s history and original range in PA, and why it became extinct in our region. Also, gain insight on how it was successfully reintroduced to PA and is once again flourishing in the state.
Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. – Pennsylvania Owls
If you are wondering WHOOOOO is flying in your back yard, come and join our staff as we present on Pennsylvania Owls and their cool adaptations.
Dec. 18 from noon-2 p.m. – Elk Country Escape room
Escape rooms are all the rage these days and our staff has designed their own! Think you have what it takes to escape. In this free escape room our elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing and we need you to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from 12-2pm and is free of charge. You can pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or by calling 814-787-5173.
Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. – Elk, Moose, Caribou and Deer
Are you curious about elk and their cousins? Join our staff to learn about the four North American members of the Cervidae family, their similarities and differences.
Dec. 25th at 2 p.m. – Christmas Day
Merry Christmas to all! The Elk Country Visitors Center is closed.
Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. – Elk Explanations
Elk are interesting animals! Do you have questions about these large mammals? Then bring your questions and join us at the ECVC as we explain all of elk’s mysteries!