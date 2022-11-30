BROCKWAY — Rylee Welsh from Brockway has officially graduated from the United States Air Force Basic Military Training.
Welsh was the dorm chief of the 322nd Training Squadron. She oversaw and provided leadership/mentorship to her flight of 40-50 trainees.
Welsh has now started her technical training for the Air Forces Fighter Aircraft like the F16, F15, A10 and will ensure the plane will be able to complete its desired mission.
“This has been Rylee’s dream since she was in second grade. I am so glad I have been able to fulfill her dream,” said TSgt Kevin Hollander.
