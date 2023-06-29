Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS EARLY THIS MORNING... Fog, smoke, and haze will reduce the visibility below one mile early this morning, with localized restrictions as low as one quarter mile. Be prepared for locally hazardous driving conditions and increased travel times. Motorists are reminded to slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. The visibility will gradually improve after sunrise, but hazy conditions will last throughout the day due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.