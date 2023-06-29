The Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania has published its 2023 PA Wilds Buyer’s Guide, which features unique and authentic products from the region.
The guide includes:
- A directory of professional creative makers, organized by medium, who sell their products at wholesale or retail prices, such as pottery, jewelry, photography, woodwork, textiles and more.
- A list of trading posts, which are retail outlets that carry PA Wilds products and often feature regionally-crafted items. These are great places to shop for gifts, souvenirs or treats.
- Creative industries partners, which are businesses and individuals that provide a professional creative service, including writers, graphic designers, film studios, web developers, musicians, public relations agencies and more.
- A catalog of businesses that are licensed to use the PA Wilds logo on their products, giving people the opportunity to buy PA Wilds branded merchandise that showcases love for the region.
“The PA Wilds Buyer’s Guide is more than just a shopping guide. It is a way to celebrate and support our region’s creative economy and rural vitality,” said LaKeshia Knarr, Entrepreneurial Ecosystem director at PA Wilds Center. “By buying from our members, you are helping them grow their businesses, create jobs and preserve our natural and cultural heritage. You are also getting products that are made with care and craftsmanship, and that tell a story about the PA Wilds.
“We have seen that visitors at our PA Wilds Conservation Shops are excited to learn that the products they’re taking home are from our region and support local artists, and we believe this tool can provide more opportunities for that type of shopping experience for residents and visitors alike at destinations across the region.”
To download the 2023 PA Wilds Buyer’s Guide or learn more about the WCO, visit www.WildsCoPA.org/our-members.