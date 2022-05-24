WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded more than 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies on May 21.
The ceremony for graduate students receiving doctoral and master’s degrees was held at 10 a.m., while the ceremony for undergraduates receiving bachelor’s degrees was held at 3 p.m. Both ceremonies were held in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main, 169 S. Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.
The more than 700 degrees awarded brings Wilkes University’s 2021-22 total degree conferrals to 1,288. Before both ceremonies, the traditional procession of graduating students led by bagpipers progressed from the Arnaud C. Marts Sports and Conference Center on South Franklin Street to the Campus Gateway, where graduates entered the McHale Athletic Center.
Paul S. Adams, vice president of student affairs, addressed the graduates at the 10 a.m. ceremony. This marked Adam’s last commencement before he retires from Wilkes in August after more than 40 years of service. Adams served as interim president in the 2019-20 academic year and led the University through the initial months of the pandemic.
Local graduates include:
- Rachael Kennedy of Ridgway received a Master of Science in Education from Wilkes University.
- Gage Coudriet of Philipsburg received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Wilkes University.
- John Oberlin of DuBois received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy from Wilkes University.
- Victoria Ireland of West Decatur received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy from Wilkes University.