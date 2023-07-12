READING — Alvernia University psychology major Andrea Wilmoth, of Reynoldsville, is one of 202 Alvernia University student-athletes who were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Academic Honor Roll, and an additional 38 athletes on non-MAC competing teams earned a 3.20 GPA, during the 2022-23 academic year, as announced by the MAC.
Wilmoth is among 91 Winter Student-Athletes, 111 spring student-athletes, and 38 athletes across Club Men’s Ice Hockey, Women’s Equestrian, Esports, and Spirit Team earned a 3.20 GPA during the entire academic year to earn honor roll honors.