DuBOIS — The Christmas Season at the Winkler Gallery is ready to go.
Those at the gallery have announced that the 20th anniversary and Christmas party will be held on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 during regular hours from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Santa and
Mrs. Claus will join them on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon until 6 p.m. There will be a station for children to write letters to Santa and they can deposit them in a box or hand to Santa.
On Friday, Dec. 9, from 6-8 p.m., there will be seasonal music presented by Carolyn Schiffhouer on Hammered Dulcimer and Phyllis Howard on harp.
There will also be demonstrations throughout the two-day celebration at the gallery, as well as special sales.
Dec. 9
- 1-3 p.m. Grace Bergin will demonstrate soft pastels
- 6-7 p.m. Steve Hindman, bow making
- 6-8 p.m. live seasonal music with Hammered Dulcimer and harp
Dec. 10
- 1-3 p.m. Grace Bergin demonstrates oil pastel
- 1-3 p.m. Niccole St. Pottery Techniques, shraffito and piercing or devil’s work
- 2-3 p.m. Carolyn Schiffhouer Photoshop, creating layers
- 3-4 p.m. Kat Kowal will demonstrate making a stained glass ornament
- 4-5 p.m. Perry Winkler demonstrates creating in watercolors
- 6-7 p.m. Jeff London will demonstrate using Lightroom
- 6-8 p.m. Steve Hindman will demonstrate painted Celtic Knotwork
- On Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, Harlan Beagley will be creating caricatures
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady Street (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday 12-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11-8 p.m.