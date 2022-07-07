DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will present children’s art camps on July 18-22 and July 25-29.
Two sessions a day will be offered. Children second grade to fifth grade will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon and sixth grade to ninth grade from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The classes will be held at the Winkler Gallery and taught by various artists and instructors allowing students to complete a variety of projects.
The week will be designed for children to explore the arts while learning and having fun. The cost is $60 per child for each week (no refunds). All materials will be provided by the gallery.
Children can be registered online at www.winklergallery.org All children must be registered to attend and we cannot accept walk ins as there is limited seating for each week.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 North Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801. The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday, noon-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Please contact winklergallery.org or call 814-375-5834. Please follow them on Facebook to keep up with their latest events.