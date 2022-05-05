DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery in DuBois is excited to share some upcoming events that are open to the public. They include:
- May 7: The Congressional Art Show for the district. The hours will be 2-4 p.m. The winner from this district will have their artwork hang in the US Capitol. This is a national competition and the Winkler Gallery is the only venue in the entire country that gives the students an opportunity to exhibit their work in a professional art gallery. Most Congressional districts in the nation judge the artwork by either laying the entries on tables or the floor during the judging process. The gallery hangs them artfully, then a special group does the judging and on May 7. They will have a reception for all the families, students and the public to see the artwork.
- May 21: Bring your creativity to a class on Bonsai Creation taught by Master Gardener Kevin Straub. Class cost and registration will be published on the website, www.winklergallery.org.
- June 17 or 18: Mystery is a Fine Art. There will be mystery afoot in the gallery. Start making plans to attend and bring your sleuthing abilities. Information will be posted on the website and their Facebook page. Mystery is a Fine Art will be in conjunction with the Reitz Theater and will take place at the Winkler Gallery.
- July: Children’s Art Camp. Children’s Art Camp will be the last two weeks of July. Cost and information will be published on their website soon.