DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center has openings for grades 6 through 10 during the afternoon sessions of the art camp.
There is lots of art to explore, according to organizers. Afternoon sessions run from 1:30-3 p.m. during Art Camp afternoons. The dates for Art Camp are July18-22 and July 25-29. Although they still have openings the seating is limited.
Students must be pre-registered online at www.winklergallery.org (non-refundable). A variety of art will be explored with the students during the afternoon workshops.
Cost is $60 per child per week. (non refundable).
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois Pa. 15801 (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.