DuBOIS — The Winkler Art Gallery invites the public to stop by and see what’s new.
The gallery is hosting several new artists who have brought pottery, stained glass, pastels and jewelry to the space.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady Street (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday 12-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11-8 p.m.