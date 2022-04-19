DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery is excited to host the premier spring event — Art in Bloom — for the area on April 29 and April 30.
Art in Bloom is the Winkler Gallery fundraiser that combines the elegance or whimsy of floral arrangement with the beauty of the Winkler Gallery’s fine art.
The gallery will be highlighting their mission of art education through demonstrations and classes featuring local florists and their gallery artists.
Art in Bloom is sponsored by Brady Street Florist, Ramhorn Distillery and The Winery at Wilcox.
Floral exhibits and reception are free and open to the public.
Registration for classes or lunch is online at www.winklergallery.org/art-in-bloom. Class descriptions are on the registration link.
The public is invited to join the Winkler Gallery for a variety of events throughout the weekend.
If anyone is interested in providing a floral arrangement, please visit the website for information.
Below is the agenda for the event:
Friday, April 29
- 3–5 p.m.: Floral Arrangement Class – April’s Flowers
- 5:30- 8 p.m.: Opening reception –Ramhorn Distillery
- View floral arrangements and enjoy drinks and appetizers provided by the sponsors.
- Purchase raffle tickets to vote for the favorite floral arrangement, win an arrangement or the grand prize: Six months of floral arrangements from Brady Street Florist (one arrangement per month for six months).
- Spirit tasting with Ramhorn Distillery
- 5:30-7 p.m.: Floral Card Painting Class – John Thomas
- 6 p.m.: Painting Demonstration – Harlan Beagley
- 7 p.m.: Stained Glass Discussion – John Thomas
Saturday, April 30
- 11 a.m.: Gallery/Art in Bloom opens
- 11 a.m.: Painted Pots/Paper Flowers Class –Susan Lodzson
- 11 a.m.–1 p.m.: Kids Floral Painting Class – Harlan Beagley
- 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Ladies Lunch at Luigi’s
- Lunch on your own with Brady Street Florist demonstration/giveaways
- Head to gallery after lunch to see Art in Bloom exhibits
- 2–6 p.m.: Wine tasting – The Winery at Wilcox
- 2–3 p.m.: Water Color Painting Demonstration – Perry Winkler
- 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Floral Water Color Painting Class – Perry Winkler
- 6 p.m.: Bonsai demonstration and giveaway – Kevin Straub
- 7 p.m.: Voting ends/draw floral winners and grand prize
- 7:30 p.m.: announce winners
- 8 p.m.: Art in Bloom 2022 ends
Refreshments are being provided by: Hoss’s, Calliari Bakery and Italian Deli, Giant Eagle, Prontock Beer Distributor, Martin’s and Walmart.
Registration for classes and lunch at Luigi’s should be done at the Winkler Gallery Website: www.winklergallery.org/art-in-bloom.