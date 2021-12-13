DuBOIS — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) is thrilled to announce that the Winter Warrior Showdown is returning to DuBois.
This year's event is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2022. Weigh ins will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, and 7-8 a.m. Jan 22. Powerlifting will begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22.
The early registration deadline is Dec. 31, 2021.
WPAL asks that the public pre-register for this event, as there are a limited number of spaces available. Register Online at www.winterwarriorshowdown.com.
Event organizers are also searching for event sponsors at this time.
Sponsorships and donations can be mailed to 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Proceeds benefit the WPAL Fitness Center in downtown DuBois, a nonprofit organization and part of the Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League.
Contact 814-299-7640 or email info@wpal.org with questions.