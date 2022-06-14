CEDARVILLE, OHIO — Cedarville University student Samantha Wisor of Clearfield, majoring in Social Work, was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
