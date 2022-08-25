WEEDVILLE — “Women Empowering Women” and Elk Mountain Winery are teaming out to host “Women and Wine: Girl’s Night Out” from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Elk Mountain Winery at 24670 Bennett’s Valley Highway in Weedville.
