ST MARYS — The Community Education Center, LEC, Elk County Toastmasters and The River 98.9 have teamed up to bring a “Women Empowering Women: An Education and Networking Event” to the area.
Women Empowering Women: An Education and Networking Event is an annual event being celebrated in conjunction with International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022 at the Red Fern from 11:30 am until 4 p.m.
“Women Empowering Women was developed to help inspire, empower and encourage women from all walks of life and backgrounds in any stage of her career –from the homemaker looking to get back into the workforce to women that do volunteer and community service work to teachers, corporate professionals, CEOs and small business owners to be their best selves in all areas of their lives,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Elk County Toastmasters.
“Women often face challenges that other people don’t,” Kelsch continues. “This event will give them the opportunity to draw from other women’s experiences and their knowledge all while being given the opportunity to expand and develop their own networks in a supportive environment.”
The day’s events will include: Lunch, a Keynote Address given by Shanda Kelsch, President of Elk County Toastmasters (Mothership: Leadership/Business Lessons from Parenting) and three “Breakout Education” sessions presented by professional women from our area including such prestigious names as Fritz Lecker, Elk County Commissioner (Make Your Own Mojo: Advocating for Yourself); Peggy Caruso, Life Coach and multi-business owner (Use Your Own GPS System to Achieve Work/Life Balance) and; Terry Hinton, Business Engagement Coordinator Workforce Solutions for Northcentral PA (Use Your Leadership Strengths to Find Your Voice at the Table). Closing remarks will be given by Cortney Pahel, Program Director, Dickenson Center.
“Our team is excited to empower women to be their best selves,” said Kate Brock, executive director of the Community Education Center.
The registration fee is $25 per person. Online registration is available until Feb. 18, 2022 at communityedcenter.com or by calling the CEC at 814-781-3437.