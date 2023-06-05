ST. MARYS — Women Empowering Women will be one of the sponsors of the second annual Life and Independence for Today (LIFT)’s Wine Walk fundraiser, set for June 9 in downtown St. Marys from 4:30-8 p.m.
“One in every five women have a disability. These women face barriers that hinder their participation on an equal basis with others such as gender-based discriminatory practices, barriers to access education, health care, information and services, as well as civic and political participation, just to name a few,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Women Empowering Women. “Women Empowering Women focuses on empowering all women, with or without disabilities. We use education to help to eliminate barriers that women face but that is simply one step, especially for women with disabilities.
“It’s organizations like Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) that keep women and men with disabilities living independently in our communities and enable them to participate in all spheres of life on an equal basis. Women Empowering Women will gladly support LIFT with raising funds to help people with disabilities in our communities.”
LIFT in St. Marys serves people with disabilities and seniors in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties.
“Our organization is dedicated to the empowerment of all people that have disabilities.” said Bob Mecca, director of LIFT. “We do this through providing information, advocacy, accessibility guidance, assistive technology, independent living skills, information and referral services and much more. Women Empowering Women recognizes the barriers that disabled women face in our communities and works to help educate and empower all women to overcome obstacles. It makes sense that LIFT would welcome their participation as one of our sponsors.”
For more information about Women Empowering Women, LIFT or attending the Wine Walk in St. Marys, visit womenempoweringwomen.life or liftcil.org.