KERSEY — On March 8, 2022, the first Women Empowering Women event was held at the Red Fern in Kersey.
Eighty women from various backgrounds, careers, experiences, and walks of life joined together for a fun day designed to inspire and support one another in their quests in life, personal or professional, and allow them to make connections with one another to empower themselves and other women.
Following lunch, the ladies enjoyed three educational breakout sessions addressing such issues as confidence, knowing yourself and getting your voice heard and work/life balance. Throughout the day, each attendee had the opportunity to have a free headshot taken by Creative State of Mind and, at the end of the day, a gift basket giveaway.
“A year and a half ago, this event was a vision that I had in my mind,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Elk County Toastmasters. “This vision became a reality because a group of talented leaders from different organizations joined together and combined their experiences, backgrounds, talents, and knowledge to make this vision come true. That’s the true meaning of Women Empowering Women.”
The event garnered support from other leaders, such as: John Salter from The River 98.9, recent recipient of the Elk County Toastmasters “You Light the Way” Leadership Award, who donated his time, energy and equipment to help promote the event; Donations made by North Central Regional PREP Network and; gift baskets donated by Product Assurance Services Inc (PASI), Shade Seeker Bed and Breakfast located in Wilcox, PA and other local private anonymous donors.
“It truly goes to show what amazing things can be accomplished when a group of people, businesses, and organizations team up and work together,” Kelsch continued. “I will always be grateful to the leaders that helped to make this event a reality such as: Kate Brock, Amy Goode, Mollie Anzinger, and Melinda Lewis from Leadership Elk and Cameron, Cortney Pahel from Dickenson Center, Peggy Caruso owner of Life Coaching and Beyond LLC and Fireside Investments, Terry Hinton from Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker, John Salter from The River 98.9, Elk County Toastmasters, the Toastmasters International District 13 leaders and everyone else that joined in to make this vision come true.They are all amazing people and incredible leaders.”