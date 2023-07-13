ST MARYS — On July 25, Women Empowering Women will sponsor Life and Independence for Today (LIFT)’s Disability and Senior Expo at the Elk County Catholic High School Cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Senior and disabled women are an unrecognized yet critical support to families, workplace, communities, and the economy,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Women Empowering Women. “Seniors and disabled women can face challenges that other people may not face in their lives. For example, they may experience greater gender-based discriminatory practices, larger financial hurdles, experience higher rates of gender-based violence, can experience higher rates of social isolation, and be made to feel invisible and less valuable than others in society. We want to help them to overcome whatever obstacles they may be facing.”
Women Empowering Women was developed in 2020 and was launched in March of 2022 by Shanda Kelsch as the premier women’s educational organization to specifically address issues that impact women across our region.
“Each year we bring in new presenters that address topics that are relevant to women of our region. At our March 8, 2023 event, one of the speakers that we hosted was Dr. Josie Badger, a well-known speaker, attorney, and entrepreneur that possesses intimate knowledge of what it means to be a woman and a woman with a disability. She showed us how we could grow and overcome the obstacles that face us in our everyday lives and turn our perceived ‘weaknesses’ into our strengths. She took us inside of ourselves so that the answers came from within and that’s a powerful personal motivator.”
Women Empowering Women is a nonprofit educational organization that is committed to helping women succeed in their personal and professional lives through the use of education, community, and collaboration.
“We welcome all women. We recognize that when women, whatever their age, profession, background, education, or ability, are empowered their self-esteem grows, they experience a rise in confidence and determination which leads to greater independence and increased vitality and satisfaction with their lives. They bring that satisfaction into their homes, their workplace, society, and that helps to stimulate our economy. The women benefit. Their families benefit. Their employers benefit. Society benefits. It’s a win-win for all.”
When asked why Women Empowering Women decided to sponsor LIFT’s Disability and Senior Expo, Kelsch responded, “Senior and disabled women are important and valuable people. We want them to succeed, to live happy, independent, and productive lives. We want to help.”
For more information about WEW, visit www.womenempoweringwomen.life or for more information about the Life and Independence for Today Disability and Senior Expo visit www.liftcil.org.