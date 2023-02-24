KERSEY — Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development is proud to introduce Angel Fritz, break out session leader, who will be speaking at the upcoming Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event in Kersey.
Angel Fritz, branch manager of Northwest Bank in St. Marys, will be speaking about how to “Navigate from College to Retirement While Making Healthy Financial Choices.”
“Building a strong financial future is important to achieving life success but knowing how to take the steps to get there and keep our financial picture healthy and strong can be a challenge,” said Fritz.
“By bringing in speakers that are knowledgeable to help us navigate our way to financial security throughout our lives is one way that we can empower ourselves and continue to grow,” Shanda Kelsch, president of Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development.
Angel Fritz is a Ridgway native and has over a decade of experience in the banking industry.
Through the course of Angel’s career, she has worked on the First Niagra Conversion in Buffalo, New York, is a graduate of the Advanced School of Banking, a sitting member of the Elk, Cameron County Board of Realtors the Elk County Volunteer Alliance Board, serves as the Treasurer of Ridgway YMCA, and is also a member of APMI.
The Women Empowering Women: Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event is being held March 8, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Red Fern in Kersey. Doors open at 8:45 am.
Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at www.womenempoweringwomen.life
For more information about Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development, events or seminars, email info@womenempoweringwomen.life or call us at 814-335-4366.