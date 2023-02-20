KERSEY — Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development is proud to introduce Rebecca Sorg Dobson, MA, NCC, LPC, owner of Inspired Journeys LLC.
Dobson will be leading the interactive breakout session “Being Who You Are (Not Who Society Tells Us to Be).”
Dobson is one of the five breakout session leaders at the Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event being held on March 8 at the Red Fern in Kersey.
“We, as women, have a tendency to pressure ourselves in all of our roles to be successful,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development. “Sometimes that means that we place unrealistic expectations on ourselves and we lose our sense of self which can result in negative emotions.”
Dobson is tackling this tough subject at the “Women On The Rise Event” and she will walk attendees through how unconditional self-acceptance and trust in ourselves, setting healthy boundaries, communication, and mindfulness are the pathway to be the most authentic versions of ourselves.
“Rebecca is a dynamic personality full of knowledge and is a great addition to the Women Empowering Women team. She has a genuine care to help women meet this challenge and work through it to be their authentic selves.”
Dobson is a licensed professional counselor and a nationally certified counselor. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State in psychology and a minor in health policy and administration and a master’s degree in community counseling from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She has over 18 years of experience in the mental health field. She has a background in both administrative and supervisory roles, as well as providing direct counseling services to children, adolescents, adults, and families of all ages coming from diverse backgrounds. She currently sees clients at her private practice, Inspired Journeys, LLC in St. Marys.
She has a special interest in Canine-Assisted Therapy. She specializes in the treatment of trauma and abuse. Additionally, she treats clients experiencing a variety of challenges, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, mood disorders, grief, adjustment to life’s transitions, familial or relational conflict, among others. Dobson utilizes a holistic approach, incorporating different modalities that best suit each client’s needs, frequently using a strength-based approach frequently focusing on building confidence and developing emotional intelligence. She recognizes that beginning counseling can be an overwhelming process and appreciates each client’s commitment to wellness.
The Women Empowering Women: Women on the Rise Education and Networking Event is on March 8, 2023 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm at the Red Fern located at 421 Old Kersey Road in Kersey. Doors open at 8:45 a.m.
Tickets for the Women Empowering Women: Women on the Rise Event are $38 and can be purchased online only at www.womenempoweringwomen.life.
For more information about Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development, our events or seminars, email us at info@womenempoweringwomen.life or call us at 814-335-4366.
Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development is a 501(c)3 non-profit education organization.