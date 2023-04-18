ST MARYS — Women Who Care, (WWC) a project of the Elk County Community Foundation, recently held its Bingo Bonanza Spring Membership event at The Sacred Heart Parish Center, which brought over 230 women out for an evening of fun and prizes.
The foundation thanks the many sponsors and prize donors and everyone who attended the event. Over $3,000 worth of prizes, cash and gift certificates were taken home by happy winners. The overwhelming response was great to see. Also, a special thanks to all those who helped organize this event, as well as the Sacred Heart Social Committee who provided a fabulous meal.
The annual WWC spring event allow the group to provide information about our mission and to recruit new members. In addition, Tiffany Boschert spoke about how Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services has used its recent grant from the organization, and highlighted how Women Who Care continues to make a difference in our communities.
To find out more, visit elkcountyfoundation.org or call the ECCF office at 814-834-2125.
The mission of Women Who Care is to educate, encourage, and expand the number of women committed to philanthropy in order to strengthen our community by providing funds and assistance to issues that are important to families.