ST. MARYS — Members of Women Who Care (WWC) and their guests gathered at the Maker’s Warehouse on Thursday, October 13 for their annual business meeting. 195 members of WWC cast their votes and awarded a total of $40,000 to non-profit organizations in Elk County to support their favorite projects.
Women Who Care, a project of the Elk County Community Foundation, is open to all area women with the purpose of promoting philanthropy in our communities. Non-profit organizations are invited to submit grant applications each year, with grants awarded at the annual meeting from the pooled donations of all of the WWC members. Since its first granting year in 2010, WWC has awarded $343,000 in grants to enhance life in our communities for women and their families.
Women Who Care offers the opportunity for women to make a huge difference, with a small investment. A yearly donation of a minimum of $100 gives a member voting privileges as well as participation in two yearly events along with many of the amazing women in our communities. WWC currently has over 250 members. Women are invited to join WWC by calling 814-834-2125 or joining online at www.elkcountyfoundation.org.
The 2022 grants were awarded to 10 organizations: Guardian Angel Center for backpacks, Boys & Girls Club for summer program lunches, The Salvation Army for birthday for disadvantaged children, Catholic Charities for safety items for families, Elk County Humane Society for repair of kennel walls, Johnsonburg School District for positive action program, St. Marys Area High School for ROX program, Borough of Ridgway for park revitalization, Big Maple Farms for equine therapy, and Ridgway Animal Haven for animal health and control.