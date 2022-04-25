SIGEL — Woodsy Owl and Smokey Bear are once again looking for volunteers to participate in beautification projects at Clear Creek State Park.
The 28th Woodsy Owl Workday will take place on Saturday, May 14 beginning at 8 a.m. Individual, community organizations, and family groups can register by calling the park office at 814-752-2368. Registered volunteers may camp Friday and Saturday evening at no cost at the Clear Creek State Park Campground. Registration deadline is May 1.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
ASL interpreters, please use the following two methods to search for a registered interpreter near you.
Erie Office – 1-814-806-2511