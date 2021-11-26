RIDGWAY Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, serving the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter, has announced the online platform for its region “SkillUP NorthCentralPA.”
Those looking to train new hires, build career pathways for employees, enhance the current workforce or provide training packages can do so at no cost.
PA Department of Labor & Industry Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland recently announced the free online job training program “SkillUp PA” to help Pennsylvania job seekers gain the new skills they need to join the workforce or advance their career.
The platform is also available to businesses of all sizes, community agencies, colleges, libraries, etc. who want to provide customized training to their workforce or customers.
Since 2008, Metrix Learning, a web-based Learning Management System, has been used to meet the virtual career service needs of workforce development boards, libraries, businesses, and colleges. Metrix Learning offers comprehensive and impactful skills training, certification preparation and assessments. Over 350,000 job seekers have successfully used Metrix to update their job skills to gain employment.
The online platform and anyone who partners with Workforce Solutions will have access to over 6,000 training modules, over 100 hundred industry certification prep courses, expert consultation in building customized training packages, administrative privileges that tracks progress and build reports, 24 hour/day online access and technical support across all devices. There is no minimum requirement to be eligible and no cost to those who enroll.
The following are some of the online trainings that will be available SkillUp PA:
- Accounting/Finance
- Clerical
- Customer Service
- Human Resources
- Information Technology (IT)
- Marketing
- Microsoft Office
- Project Management
- Soft skills (communication, time management, professionalism, etc.)
Employers and agencies interested in learning more about this tremendous opportunity are invited to attend a one-hour information webinar. There are currently two sessions scheduled, one on November 30th at 3:00 pm and one on December 6th at 1:00 pm accessible through a Zoom link. To request the link please contact Workforce Solutions by email at info@ncwdb.org, or call 814-245-1835. People can also visit www.workforcesolutionspa.com and find the Zoom link under the “news” tab.
Job Seekers and individuals interested in SkillUp® PA virtual training should visit their local PA CareerLink® at pacareerlink.pa.gov for more information, including how to register.