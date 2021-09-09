KERSEY — Workforce Solutions for North Central PA recently launched its “PA SIX” website, aiming to recruit people to the region.
The YouTube video, recorded by Workforce Solutions, highlights the six-county area.
St Marys Economic Development Corporation Director Val Weis said the video offers a lot of valuable information that can help people grow their businesses in many ways.
Launch the video by visiting this link: https://youtu.be/g5p_fsPUzoE.
Visit www.workforcesolutionspa.com and www.discoverpasix.com for more information.