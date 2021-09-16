BRADFORD – Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center will present Adam Swanson, four-time world champion old-time piano player, in concert at the Bromley Family Theater at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is part of the weekend’s celebration for the 150th Anniversary of the Bradford Oil Field and the 50th Anniversary of Penn Brad Museum. For details on the anniversary events, visit penn-bradoilmuseum.org.
Tickets for the concert are just $15, and are available at www.bcpac.com, by calling 814-362-2522, or at the BCPAC ticket office at 119 Main St. in Bradford. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.
Adam Swanson is one of the world’s foremost performers of vintage American popular music, including ragtime, early jazz, the Great American Songbook, and more. He holds a bachelor’s in classical piano and a master’s in musicology from the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University. Although he is only twenty-four years old, Adam has been a featured performer and lecturer at ragtime and jazz festivals across the United States, and he is the only four-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest.
In 2007, he appeared alongside the late John Arpin at the Bohem Ragtime and Jazz Festival in the Republic of Hungary, and has also toured Switzerland. Swanson made his New York debut in Carnegie Hall at the age of 19, where he performed with multi-platinum-selling artist Michael Feinstein. He has played at the prestigious Cinecon Classic Film Festival at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, and privately for noted Disney/Hollywood composer Richard M. Sherman. In 2013, Adam made his first appearance at the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C.
Swanson enjoys working with other musicians and has recorded albums with pianist Frederick Hodges, former star Ian Whitcomb, and legendary 1950s recording artist Johnny Maddox, who is one of Swanson’s greatest influences. Adam’s recordings have been used on the CBC TV show “Murdoch Mysteries.” He performs every summer in the Diamond Belle Saloon at the historic Strater Hotel in Durango, Colorado, where he is musical director for the new Durango Ragtime and Early Jazz Festival.