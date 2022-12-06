FALLS CREEK — Wreaths Across America" is returning to Beechwoods Cemetery, located outside of Falls Creek on Route 830 Saturday, Dec. 17.
Thanks to the many individuals and organizations that contribute, they are able to provide a live green wreath for each of the 525-plus veterans buried at the Beechwoods Cemetery.
Would you like to help place the wreaths on the graves? Come at noon for a brief but meaningful ceremony followed by the laying of the wreaths. A lunch is then provided for volunteers at the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church. If you have any questions, please call/text Marilyn Tully at 814-590-7355.