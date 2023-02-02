BROCKPORT — The Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia is coming to Robert Morris University in Moon Township, outside of Pittsburgh, Friday, March 10 through Saturday, March 11. The program features 20 workshops and presentations on writing topics including poetry, voice, developing a sense of place, marketing your book, Appalachian heritage and history, historical fiction, and memoir.
The event, focused on building recognition for the region’s literature and helping its writers hone their craft, kicks off with an open mic on Friday evening. WCoNA invites attendees to sign and sell books during the event at the conference’s book sale. Those who have not registered for the conference are invited to attend the book sale. Attendees will have opportunities to network and establish new relationships based on the common appreciation for northern Appalachian literature.
According to WCoNA founder and president PJ Piccirillo, a novelist from Elk County, writers from or writing about the region of northern Appalachia haven’t been distinguished with a regional identity as have those from other parts of the nation. The diversity of its peoples, places, cultures, and landscapes are uniquely inspiring.
“We believe the stories, poems, and essays these qualities inspire deserve to be represented and valued as a body of work,” Piccirillo said. “We want people to have better access to this outstanding literature, encouraging a greater market for our writers through increased demand from our booksellers and more interest from agents and publishers.”
Ben Moyer, Appalachian Essayist and Audubon Pennsylvania’s Conservation Communicator of the Year, will keynote the Premier Conference Dedicated to Promoting the Region’s Literature
Moyer is widely known as an outdoorsman and environmentalist that writes for many publications including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Outdoor News, Pennsylvania Game News, Fly Fisherman, Pittsburgh Quarterly, and the Herald-Messenger.
Registration is open with early-bird pricing through February 15 at www.wcona.com. Sponsorships are also available. Sunbury Press and its regional imprint dedicated to the literature of northern Appalachia, Catamount Press, have already enlisted as Gold Sponsors.
Annually, the Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia (WCoNA) brings together writers and others interested in the region’s literature to honor their work and enhance the craft of its authors. WCoNA is a catalyst to inspire more novels, poetry, essays, history, memoir, and drama that represent, in some way, northern Appalachia, and so create and promote a canon of writers and writing of northern Appalachia.