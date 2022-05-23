DuBOIS — Gordon Buchwitz, age 22, a Curwensville Area High School graduate has enlisted into the United States Air Force and left for Basic Military Training May 16.
He has secured a guaranteed paycheck/salary, free educational opportunities, medical benefits, 401k, and much more.
Buchwitz showed great initiative and motivation from the start. When he walked into TSgt Kevin Hollander’s office and wanted to join, they had discussed that he would have to drop some weight before enlisting. Buchwitz crushed that goal and, with more than an 80 pound weight loss, was able to enlist, said Hollander. Buchwitz holds great qualities that will help him throughout his career in the Air Force, said Hollander.
“His determination and motivation throughout his process in joining was very inspiring. Gordon never allowed his obstacles to get in the way and kept faith strong through the process. Though we had to face a couple obstacles in the joining process, he stayed patient and motivated and we were able to seal him a spot in the greatest Air Force,” said Hollander.
Buchwitz had wanted to join in the past, after high school, but life had other plans for him.
“Sometimes some of our most dedicated airman join after some education and life experiences,” said Hollander. “Those who have the desire to serve never lose that desire and I’m proud that Gordon gets to say he took that oath and made the commitment for his future.”
Buchwitz will be going in as M55, also known as open mechanical, and will choose a job while in Basic Training. Buchwitz will also be sewing on a higher rank after his military training because of his prior certification and education at Central Pennsylvania Institution of Science and Technology as a Diesel Technician before enlisting.
“We were able to lock him into an $8,000 bonus that he will be receiving after the completion of his technical training,” said Hollander. “Gordon we are very proud of you and look forward to watching your growth as you develop and transition into an airman. Thank you for being a part of the 1% who serve their country. Your community is proud of you!”
For more information on career and education opportunities in the United States Air Force, please contact Technical Sergeant Kevin Hollander at the DuBois Mall in the Air Force Career Center, 5522 Schaffer Road, located next to J.C. Penney’s. Hollander can be reached at 814-591-3604 and those interested can also follow his journey through social media.