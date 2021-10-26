DuBOIS — Zach Spellen, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, and will continue as the CEO of his own business which he started while attending DCC, Spellen’s Landscaping and Lawn Care, LLC.
Spellen is a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, DuBois.
At Central, Spellen was marketing manager of journalism and a member of the National Honor Society. He performed in the musical Footloose. Spellen was a member of the school golf, basketball, baseball, and soccer teams. Spellen also played Federation League Baseball.
Spellen is the son of Melanie Spellen, DuBois.