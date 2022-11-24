BROOKVILLE — Santa Claus will be coming to town this weekend during the 15th annual Light Up Night festival and parade to be held Friday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Brookville. Santa will arrive in the grand parade, which will begin at 7 p.m.
“Santa is coming to town, and we’ll be excited to welcome him back in his cottage and light up Brookville the way we always have,” Karen Allgeier, Brookville Holiday Association member, said.
With the dissolution of Victorian Christmas, several of the events typical to that celebration have been incorporated with Light Up Brookville. The live nativity will also be walking in the front of the parade with a man reading a Christmas story.
Prior to the parade families will be able to enjoy food booths, a caricature artist, face painting, a live band, cookie decorating, ornament making and train rides. The final train ride will board at 6:45 p.m. before the parade starts. Christmas Tree Lane will be open at 5 p.m.
Most of the events in town for the celebration will be free, but some money will be needed for food and drinks that will be available for the evening.
“We have a band from 5 to 7 p.m. playing Christmas carols, there’s the train rides, we have face painting, ornament decorating, food, you name it it will be down there running around having a great time. We can’t wait to see all the kids again down there getting their face painted waiting for Santa Claus to arrive. The parade starts at 7 o’clock,” Allgeier said.
The winners of the window and home decorating contests will be announced after the parade.
Christmas Tree Lane will also open Friday evening in its new location. Sponsored by Brookville Community Theater, Christmas Tree Lane will be located in the Columbia Theater. Fifteen trees, decorated by school children, Girl Scouts, church groups, businesses and community organizations, will be on display.
Christmas Tree Lane will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Light Up Night, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. Christmas Tree Lane will also be open the weekends of December 3-4 and 10-11. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
Open for everyone to enjoy will be the Bowdish model railroad display at the Jefferson County History Center. Friday evening the trains will be running from 5 to 8 p.m. The display, featuring hundreds of miniature animations and exhibits, was started by Brookville resident Charles Bowdish during the Christmas season of 1919. The holiday display has continued to grow over the years, attracting hundreds of visitors.
The holiday weekend will also include a free movie at the Moonlite Drive-in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, where young and old alike will enjoy the Christmas classic, “The Grinch.”