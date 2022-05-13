RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program will be held at Clarion University, July 24-29. The camp is for boys and girls, 13 to 15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Northern Indiana counties. Campers will stay at the university for the entire week.
The activities presented at Camp Cadet include a full range of demonstrations and speakers from local fire departments, specialty units from the state police (aviation, forensics, S.E.R.T.), the state Game Commission, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, the F.B.I., the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, a county coroner and the state National Guard. During the week, campers will also enjoy a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cook Forest.
This is a fun camp for young people to learn about law enforcement and teamwork. This is not a camp for problem-solving of young people. The program is conducted under conditions similar to the training experienced by cadets at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
The non-refundable fee to attend is $20 per person, as the camp is completely funded through private donations.
If you know of a child interested in attending the camp, please pick up a Camp Cadet application at the school they attend, at your local Troop C state police station, or by contacting Trooper Bruce A. Morris at 814-772-2399 or brmorris@pa.gov.
Submissions are processed as they are received to fill the camp, and completed applications must be received no later than June 1.