Linda Kay Dawson, 67, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home.
She was born on September 11, 1955, in Batavia, N.Y., the daughter of Ronald Johnson and Romaine Inez (Collopy) Anthony.
Linda graduated from Redbank Valley High School and spent most of her life in Clarion County. She was previously employed as cashier for Wal-Mart and as a caregiver for special needs individuals. Linda enjoyed reading, watching TV, especially crime shows, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-nieces.
Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Kimberly Johnson and fiancé, Harley Mansberger, of Sligo, and Rebecca McAninch and fiancé, Shawn Garrett, of Dormont; and her grandchildren, McKayla Dehner, Craig Patterson, Dakota Dehner, and another on the way expected in November 2023.
Linda is also survived by her brother, David Anthony and wife, JoAnn, of Buffalo, N.Y.; and her sister, Michelle Anthony of Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roy Anthony Sr. and Paul Jacoby; sisters, Joyce Kirkham and Donna Johnson; and a niece, Gerri Best.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Linda’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.