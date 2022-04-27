BROOKVILLE — The late-game heartburn continued for the Brookville Raiders baseball team in less than ideal conditions in its home opener at a soggy McKinley Field Wednesday afternoon against Bradford.
Fighting off a snow squall early as building a 6-0 lead quickly after two innings, the Raiders then had to turn back a Bradford rally with three runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 13-10 victory.
The Raiders improved to 3-4. Of those seven, only one hasn’t resulted in either a walk-off win or loss or a Raiders win where they scored the deciding runs in their last at-bat. That is, 1-3 in walk-offs and 2-0 in games decided by runs scored in the last at-bat.
The Owls scored 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 10-7 lead after the Raiders led 7-3 going into the top of the fifth before an Owls seven-run outburst. Three walks and two run-hit hits — a Cam Austin two-run single and Liam Haven two-run double all with two outs — put the Owls up three runs.
However, the Raiders answered, tying it in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. Bryce Rafferty doubled in a run and Griffin Ruhlman, after walking, scored from third on a wild pitch to account for two of the runs.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, Hunter Roney tripled home Carson Weaver and Jamison Rhoades with one out, then scored on a balk to account for what turned out to be the final run of the game.
Ruhlman, the third Raiders pitcher, bounced back strong after giving up the final five of the seven Owls fifth-inning runs and earned the win, striking out six of the final seven batters he faced.
Carson Weaver threw the first 3 1/3 innings and got a no-decision, allowing three hits while walking three and hitting two while striking out five in his first outing of the season.
The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning. Hunter Geer walked, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Weaver’s groundout to third. Jamison Rhoades tripled over leftfielder Calyb Geist’s head and scored on Roney’s double. Ruhlman then doubled in Roney.
Geer doubled in two runs and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. In the fourth after Bradford scored twice in the top of the inning, the Raiders added a run on Weaver’s two-out single to plate Carter Kessler, who reached with a leadoff infield single.
Roney wound up going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Weaver and Kessler each singled twice.
Cam Austin, the starting pitcher and loser, had two hits for the Owls who fell to 3-5.
The Raiders host North Clarion Friday.
BROOKVILLE 13, BRADFORD 10
Score By Innings
Bradford 000 370 0 — 10
Brookville 330 133 x — 13
Bradford –10
Ashton Smith rf 2000, Brett Skaggs rf 1100, Cam Austin p 5122, Liam Haven 3b 4112, Nolan Roulo 1b 3110, Talen Reese cf-p 1200, Matt Miller dh 4101, Calyb Geist lf 0000, Liam McKay c 3110, Anthony Lama cr 0100, Ryan Ward ss 2100, Jack Wells 2b 1002, Wyatt Stark ph 1000. Totals: 27-10-6-7.
Brookville –13
Hunter Geer cf 3212, Carson Weaver p-2b-lf 3122, Logan Oakes cr 0000, Jamison Rhoades c-ss-2b 3210, Hunter Roney ss-p-ss 4333, Griffin Ruhlman rf-p 3111, Bryce Rafferty 1b 3111, Owen Caylor 3b 3000, Carter Kessler lf-rf 3220, Riley Smith 2b-ss-c 2110. Totals: 27-13-12-9.
Errors: Bradford 1, Brookville 1. LOB: Bradford 8, Brookville 3. DP: Bradford. 2B: Roney, Ruhlman, Rafferty, Haven. 3B: Rhoades, Roney. SAC: Wells. SB: Geer, Caylor, Kesser 2, Smith, Skaggs, Austin. HBP: Ward (by Weaver), Haven (by Weaver).
Pitching
Bradford: Austin 5 1/3 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 0 SO, 5 BB; Reese 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Roulo 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.
Brookville: Weaver 3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; Roney 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO, 3 BB; Ruhlman 3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB.
Winning pitcher: Ruhlman. Losing pitcher: Austin.